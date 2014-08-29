LONDON Aug 29 Norway's second-biggest cable
operator Get expects to receive binding offers from Denmark's
TDC and two heavyweight private equity funds in a sale
that could value the company at around 1.4 billion euros ($1.84
billion) including debt, several sources familiar with the
situation said.
European private equity firms BC Partners and EQT
will table their bids ahead of a deadline of September 11 and
will face competition from Danish telecoms group TDC, the
sources said on Friday.
One of the sources said the asset could fetch at least nine
times core earnings (EBITDA) of 150 million euros.
Get and EQT were not immediately available for comment.
Representatives of TDC and BC Partners declined to comment.
