BRIEF-Klövern acquires property in Uppsala for SEK 285 million
* RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 26 MLN AND ECONOMIC OCCUPANCY RATE IS 83 PER CENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WARSAW, July 5 Polish debt collecting firm GetBack's initial public offering was priced at 18.5 zlotys per share, the low end of the price range, the company said late on Tuesday.
GetBack said it found buyers for all 40 million shares offered in the IPO, including 20 million new shares and 20 million existing.
The price is lower than 20 zlotys previously indicated by sources and valued the offering at 740 million zlotys ($198.3 million). The offering was expected to be priced within a range of 18.5 zlotys to 27 zlotys.
The company plans to debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on July 17.
The Warsaw bourse is seeing an inflow of new listings this year, as investors look for profits amid low interest rates and rising economic growth. ($1 = 3.7312 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 26 MLN AND ECONOMIC OCCUPANCY RATE IS 83 PER CENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Clarifies on news item "Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance to merge with co", "Shriram Capital's life, general insurance business to merge with IDFC"