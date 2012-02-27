LONDON Feb 27 Getco has promoted Daniel
Coleman to chief executive to spearhead the privately owned
electronic trading firm's plans to grow its client business and
pile into Asia.
Coleman, who joined Getco in 2010 from Swiss bank UBS
where he was the global head of equities, replaces
co-founder Stephen Schuler who has stepped down from the top job
to become an executive director, Getco said on Monday.
Getco is an electronic market-maker, offering two-way prices
in a variety of the most liquid equity, futures and options
markets in North America, Europe and Asia.
"As market-makers there are always opportunities as new
markets emerge and become more electronic and transparent. These
markets can be geographic markets or specific asset classes, and
interest rate products are particularly interesting," said
Coleman.
Coleman said two obvious opportunities for the firm are
offering more trading services to clients and tapping the
growing markets in Asia.
"We offer agency execution in the U.S., comprising routing
and algorithms for the buy and sell sides, and we will look to
leverage this model into other products and geographies over
time," Coleman said.
Getco could be among the beneficiaries as regulators look to
curtail investment banks' proprietary trading desks, leaving
these firms looking for alternative sources of execution.
The Getco Chief Executive also said the firm was looking to
move aggressively into new regional markets.
"There is a definite opportunity in India and we are very
interested in China where there are reports the trading rules
are under review," he said.
Founded in 1999, Getco has emerged in recent years to become
one of the world's largest electronic market-making firms.