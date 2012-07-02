(Adds analyst quote)
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, July 2 Electronic trader GETCO has moved
its European head Jon Ross back to the United States and
appointed Asian chief Robert Smith to run Europe as the trading
shop faces draconian European reforms that could hurt its
business.
GETCO, one of the largest traders of blue chip European
stocks, said in an emailed statement on Monday that Ross has
been promoted to chief technology officer, based in Chicago, a
role he previously held at GETCO rival Nasdaq OMX.
Smith has become the head of the trader's European business
in London while he is replaced in Singapore by Farid Moslehi,
until recently Getco's chief risk officer.
GETCO's former CTO Michael Rauchman left the firm last
month, a source close to the firm told Reuters.
"Jon's combination of trading, exchange and client services
experiences make him uniquely well-suited to lead GETCO's global
technology initiatives moving forward," said GETCO chief
executive Daniel Coleman.
The management changes come as GETCO and its rival
electronic market-makers face tough regulation from the European
Commission that could, if implemented, force them to trade
differently.
GETCO and its peers use cutting edge technology to produce
millions of orders in tiny fractions of a second, generating
much-needed revenue for the exchanges that handle these trades.
But European policymakers are keen to impose restrictions on
these trading firms that could limit their trading methods and,
ultimately, their profitability.
Politicians have proposed fines on traders who produce
excessive numbers of orders and a requirement that all orders
should be forced to stay in the market for half a second before
they can be cancelled.
The world's fastest exchanges trade in less than 100
microseconds, or one ten thousandth of a second, so a resting
time of 500 milliseconds would mean these trades are being
slowed down by a factor of 5,000.
"A key issue for high frequency traders is whether
provisions for minimum resting times will be included in the
MiFID II rules. It's not yet clear where this debate will end
up," said Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank.
The European Commission is proposing clampdowns on speed
traders as part of a broader review of its 2007 Markets in
Financial Instruments Directive.
