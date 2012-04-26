WARSAW, April 26 Shareholders in Polish financial group Getin Holding turned down the demand of its second-largest investor for the group to pay its first ever dividend from last year's earnings, the lender said on Thursday.

Pension fund manager ING OFE, which has a 5.2 percent stake, wanted Getin to pay a dividend of 0.13 zlotys per share, or around three quarters of its 2011 profit that amounted to 126 million zlotys ($39.72 million).

The management sought to retain all its earnings from last year. Getin is controlled by Polish businessman Leszek Czarnecki through a 55.7 percent stake.

The stock closed 0.4 percent lower on Thursday to 2.27 zlotys. ($1=3.1724 zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Greg Mahlich)