WARSAW, April 26 Shareholders in Polish
financial group Getin Holding turned down the demand
of its second-largest investor for the group to pay its first
ever dividend from last year's earnings, the lender said on
Thursday.
Pension fund manager ING OFE, which has a 5.2 percent stake,
wanted Getin to pay a dividend of 0.13 zlotys per share, or
around three quarters of its 2011 profit that amounted to 126
million zlotys ($39.72 million).
The management sought to retain all its earnings from last
year. Getin is controlled by Polish businessman Leszek Czarnecki
through a 55.7 percent stake.
The stock closed 0.4 percent lower on Thursday to 2.27
zlotys.
($1=3.1724 zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Greg Mahlich)