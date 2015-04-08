WARSAW, April 8 Polish financial group Getin
Holding agreed to sell 96 percent in its Russian unit
Idea Bank Rosja to Russia's Forus Bank and three private
investors for an equivalent of 3.4 million zlotys ($912,433),
Getin said late on Tuesday.
Forus, which specialises in loans for small businesses,
agreed to buy 76.3 percent in Idea Bank Rosja, which
concentrates on car loans, in cooperation with Getin's Russian
leasing unit Carcade.
Getin did not name the three other investors. The Polish
group added that the deal was pending regulatory approval as
well as the settlement of assignments and loans between Idea
Bank Rosja and other Getin units.
($1 = 3.7263 zlotys)
