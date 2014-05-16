WARSAW May 16 Polish financial group Getin Holding said on Friday it had agreed to buy Austrian VB Leasing's Polish and Romanian units for 163 million zlotys ($53.3 million).

Getin said it would also secure 3.2 billion zlotys for the two units to repay VB Leasing's financing.

The Polish group's banking arms Getin Bank and Idea Bank will buy loan portfolios from the VB Leasing's units. ($1 = 3.0567 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Anand Basu)