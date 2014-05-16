BRIEF-China Vanke's shareholder Jushenghua released 91 mln pledged A-shares
* Says shareholder Jushenghua has released 91 million pledged A-shares, representing 0.82 percent of total issued capital, on March 17
WARSAW May 16 Polish financial group Getin Holding said on Friday it had agreed to buy Austrian VB Leasing's Polish and Romanian units for 163 million zlotys ($53.3 million).
Getin said it would also secure 3.2 billion zlotys for the two units to repay VB Leasing's financing.
The Polish group's banking arms Getin Bank and Idea Bank will buy loan portfolios from the VB Leasing's units. ($1 = 3.0567 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Anand Basu)
COLOMBO, March 20 The Sri Lankan rupee closed slightly higher on Monday on dollar selling by banks late in the day, while increased imports and selling of rupee bonds by foreign investors weakened the outlook for the currency, dealers said.
NAIROBI, March 20 Kenya signed an $800 million syndicated loan deal with four banks last Thursday, a market source said on Monday, ending weeks of delays.