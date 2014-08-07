WARSAW Aug 7 Polish financial group Getin Noble
has sold bad loans worth almost 1 billion zlotys
(318.51 million US dollar) so far this year, the bank said on
Thursday.
The mid-sized bank had a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of
12.9 percent in the first quarter. Five Polish banks that have
already published second-quarter results had an average
non-performing loan ratio of 5.7 percent, according to Reuters
calculations.
Getin Noble did not disclosed its NPL ratio for the second
quarter on Thursday, but it will publish it along with its
first-half financial statement, scheduled for September 1.
"In just seven months we've achieved a very ambitious annual
sales plan of nearly 1 billion nominal NPL. The sum obtained
from the contracts completed this year amounted to PLN 340
million," bank's head Krzysztof Rosinski said in a statement.
Getin Noble also said it would continue selling bad loans
portfolios in the coming months. Last year, it sold bad loans
worth nominally 186 million zlotys, down from 418 million in
2012.
"The bank sees increased interest in its auctions (for bad
debt)," it said. "It is visible especially in terms of foreign
companies, that are looking mainly for big packages of debt.
Presently 4-5 companies are taking part on average in a single
auction."
(1 US dollar = 3.1396 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski. Editing by Jane Merriman)