STOCKHOLM, April 16 Getinge AB : * Says the organic volume growth for the current year is expected to be

comparable with the preceding year's level of approximately 4 %. * Says restructuring costs for the current year are expected to amount to about

SEK 960 m (401) * Says in addition, previously announced restructuring costs are included,

totaling approximately SEK 160 m * Repeats expects FY 2014 negative fx impact of about 250 million sek