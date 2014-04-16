BRIEF-Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical signs drug licensing and cooperation agreement with Zysis Ltd
* Says co enters into drug licensing and cooperation agreement with UK-based pharma Zysis Ltd, on aripiprazole long-term drug product
STOCKHOLM, April 16 Getinge AB : * Says the organic volume growth for the current year is expected to be
comparable with the preceding year's level of approximately 4 %. * Says restructuring costs for the current year are expected to amount to about
SEK 960 m (401) * Says in addition, previously announced restructuring costs are included,
totaling approximately SEK 160 m * Repeats expects FY 2014 negative fx impact of about 250 million sek
March 13 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co have agreed to acquire a majority stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, people familiar with the matter said.