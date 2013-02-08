STOCKHOLM Feb 8 Getinge AB : * Says with the aim of clearly and sustainably improve infection control's

profitability, an extensive action programme is being implemented * Says the programme aims to improve the business area's EBITA margin from its

current level of about 12% to more than 17% within a three to five-year

horizon * Says programme is expected to cost about SEK 440 m over the course of four

years * The aim is to achieve a group EBITA margin of about 22% * Says does not believe that it will achieve its EBITA margin target until 2015 * Says overall, organic volume growth is expected to remain in line with that

of 2012 * Says profit growth is expected to become stronger during the second half of

the year compared with the first six months * Earnings in the first quarter of 2013 are expected to be lower than in the year-earlier period