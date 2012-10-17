BRIEF-Foamix Pharmaceuticals may offer its ordinary shares of up to $291.9 mln
* Says it may offer its ordinary shares of up to $291.9 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2l8MAk1) Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Getinge AB CEO Johan Malmquist told an analyst conference: * remains very positive about volumes in emerging market also in 2013 * 2013 organic revenue growth probably very similar to 2012 * still sees double-digit pretax profit growth in 2012
* In first phase 3 trial, Merck's investigational inactivated varicella zoster virus vaccine (V212) reduced the incidence of confirmed herpes zoster cases by an estimated 64 percent in immunocompromised subjects
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 Details of potential Obamacare replacements by U.S. House Republicans emerged in news reports on Friday, as Republican lawmakers have vowed to introduce new legislation in the coming weeks.