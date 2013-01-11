STOCKHOLM Jan 11 Getinge AB : * For the full-year, orders received and invoicing rose organically by nearly

3%, which was lower than the expected volume growth * Due to lower invoicing volumes during the final quarter of the year,

consolidated net profit before tax fell short of expectations, totaling

approximately SEK 3,600 million for the full-year * Announces preliminary results for 2012 * Says demand for the Getinge group's products weakened during the final

quarter of 2012 * Demand for capital goods was particularly weak in western Europe and eastern

