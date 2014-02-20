Australia shares slip, led by healthcare, financials; NZ edges down
March 15 Australian shares declined on Wednesday, dragged down by financial and health-care stocks, with CSL Ltd and Cochlear Ltd slumping after starting to trade ex-dividend.
STOCKHOLM Feb 20 Getinge AB : * Finalises acquisition of Pulsion Medical Systems
March 15 Australian shares declined on Wednesday, dragged down by financial and health-care stocks, with CSL Ltd and Cochlear Ltd slumping after starting to trade ex-dividend.
* Mesoblast says 36-month results from randomized, placebo-controlled 100- patient phase 2 trial of allogeneic mpcs in patients with chronic low back pain
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: