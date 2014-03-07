BRIEF-Trinity Biotech quarterly EPS $0.043
* Trinity biotech announces quarter 4 and fiscal year 2016 financial results
STOCKHOLM, March 7 Getinge AB : * Announces outlook for first quarter 2014 * Says costs of consultant support for both the business area management and
the manufacturing units affected are expected to amount to approximately SEK
125 million per quarter from the first quarter of 2014 * Says consulting costs are anticipated to remain for a period of six to seven
quarters and will be reported separately in future * Says taking into consideration the above and the more challenging currency
situation, it is estimated that getinge's pretax profit for the first quarter
will amount to approximately SEK 160 million (252)
* Trinity biotech announces quarter 4 and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Jaguar animal health inc says seeks mums designation for canalevia for exercise-induced diarrhea in dogs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Project is planned to start on April 3 and to end in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: