(Adds background, shares)
STOCKHOLM Aug 22 Swedish medical technology
group Getinge has fired its chief executive Alex
Myers after just 17 months on the job, the company said on
Monday, citing strategy differences.
"The Board of Directors and Alex Myers have different views
on the future direction of the Getinge Group and the board has
therefore concluded that a replacement of the President & CEO is
necessary, " Getinge chairman Carl Bennet said in a statement.
Getinge has missed analysts' mean core profit forecasts for
five straight quarters, despite launching a big restructuring
program in September last year.
Its shares are down 22 percent so far this year, compared
with a 8 percent drop in the STOXX Europe health care index
.
Joacim Lindoff, currently chief of Getinge's Surgical
Workflows unit, has been appointed as acting CEO.
Getinge said the recruitment process for a new CEO would
start immediately.
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Mia Shanley)