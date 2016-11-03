* Company outsider Mattias Perjos new CEO by May

By Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM, Nov 3 Swedish medical technology firm Getinge said it had found a new CEO on Thursday, sending up its battered shares, but some analysts said the incoming industrialist lacked the necessary sector experience.

Getinge has been through a turbulent period, firing its chief executive in August after only 17 months in the job and replacing its chief financial officer in September.

The equipment maker for surgery and intensive care is in the midst of a large savings programme, under investigation by U.S. authorities into quality controls at its plants, and unveiled in October plans to spin off one division.

Getinge appointed Mattias Perjos, an executive at Italian privately held industrial and packaging solutions firm Coesia as new CEO. He will take up the post by May.

"The share has had an extremely weak performance lately so the initial market reaction may be positive. But I think that, fundamentally, this is negative," said Peter Ostling, analyst at Pareto Securities.

"Given the situation Getinge is in, with problems with the FDA, a gigantic restructuring project and plans to spin off part of the business -- to then appoint a CEO that has no experience whatsoever from healthcare only brings yet another risk component to the equation," he said.

Getinge's shares, which had dived more than 34 percent this year on uncertainty about the company's future direction, rebounded 3.7 percent at 1040 GMT, outperforming the STOXX Europe health care index.

"They've worked fast, which is good," said Danske Markets analyst Lars Hevreng. "We'll have to wait and see what he can contribute considering he is new to this."

Getinge, whose profits have missed market expectations for six straight quarters, said Perjos was a good pick due to extensive industrial background, international experience and a track record of improving results. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Jon Boyle)