STOCKHOLM Jan 12 Outgoing Getinge Chief Executive Johan Malmquist said on Monday that his decision to step down had nothing to with any new developments in ongoing discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over quality controls.

Uncertainty still lingers over potential actions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after inspections forced Getinge to spend heavily to improve manufacturing quality controls in its biggest business area last year.

"I really want to underline that this change has nothing to do with any change in our discussions with the FDA or profit outlook or anything of that sort," Malmquist told Reuters.

Malmquist said his best guess was still that the FDA would make a decision on the matter in late January or in February.

Getinge announced on Monday that Malmquist, CEO at the group for the past 18 years, would resign. He will be replaced by Alex Myers, previously Executive Vice President at Getinge's Business Area Extended Care between 2009 and 2013.

Getinge shares were down 2.9 percent at 1443 GMT, after falling as much as 6 percent earlier in the day.

