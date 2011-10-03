* To buy U.S. Atrium Medical Inc for $680 mln
* Getinge shares down 0.6 pct, outperforming broader market
(Adds analyst, more details)
By Veronica Ek and Sven Nordenstam
STOCKHOLM, OCT 3 - Swedish medical technology group Getinge
(GETIb.ST) plans to buy U.S. cardiovascular company Atrium
Medical Inc for $680 million as it seeks to further expand its
key cardiovascular business, the company said on Monday.
Atrium Medical, Getinge's biggest acquisition in four years,
makes cardio-thoracic drainage products, vascular grafts, and
biosurgery products, and is owned by a group of private
investors.
"In the past five-year period, Atrium Medical has grown an
average of 19 percent annually and its sales are expected to
reach slightly more than $200 million in the current calendar
year", Getinge said in a statement.
Getinge said the acquisition should contribute "somewhat" to
Getinge's earnings per share in 2012, excluding
acquisition-related and restructuring costs of around $14
million.
"As of 2013, the contribution to the Group's earnings per
share is expected to rise rapidly", Getinge said, adding it
expected Atrium Medical to continue expanding quickly in line
with its growth in recent years.
Getinge, which has acquired two other big players within the
cardiovascular area in recent years, Boston Scientific and
Datascope, said the price corresponded to an EV/EBIT multiple of
12.8 based on next year's expected earnings.
Analysts said the multiples were higher than those Getinge
would normally pay, because of Atrium Medical's fast growth.
"Considering the growth the business has seen and the growth
expected from it, I would think valuation looks reasonable,"
said Jefferies analyst Stephan Gasteyger.
"This is another step into the direction of further
expanding into higher margin disposable medical devices."
Getinge shares were down 0.6 percent at 0800 GMT,
outperforming a broader Swedish market down 1.9
percent.
Getinge said it would finance the acquisition through the
use of existing credit facilities and a bridge loan of $300
million. It expects to consolidate Atrium Medical as of Nov. 1
this year at the earliest.
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)