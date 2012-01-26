* Q4 op profit 1.5 bln SEK, matching analyst forecasts

* Sees improved organic volumes this year

* West European market sluggish as cost cuts bite

* Forecasts favourable profit growth

By Veronica Ek

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 Swedish medical technology group Getinge expects another year of accelerating sales after a fourth-quarter profits boost from strong emerging market demand that outweighed sluggish sales in mature centres.

The operating theatre equipment maker posted a 27 percent increase in quarterly pretax earnings to 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($219.96 million), matching a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Emerging market demand has more than offset the impact of public sector cost cutting in Europe and elsewhere, and "the group anticipates that the organic invoicing volume will improve further in 2012 compared with 2011," the company said.

Organic order intake in the quarter was up 4 percent, short of the 7.1 percent in the previous quarter. They fell in both North America and Western Europe, but grew 23 percent outside of those regions.

"They were saved by great emerging market growth, especially on orders," said Lars Hevreng, an analyst at SEB Enskilda.

Showing that the firm remains resilient as fears of recession in the euro zone increase, Getinge met its sales growth forecast, reporting a 4.2 percent increase in sales last year adjusted for currency fluctuations and acquisitions.

Getinge, whose products range from surgical tables and anaesthesia systems to heart-lung support equipment, repeated a forecast for favourable profit growth.

"Guidance for 2012 was a bit vague... but that they speak of higher growth in 2012 compared with 2011 isn't bad in these times when many peers have profit warnings, said Richard Koch, an analyst at Cheuvreux.

But analysts said profitability looked good while the dividend was also higher than forecast.

Getinge raised its dividend to 3.75 crowns, from 3.25 last year.

Getinge shares were up 1 percent, right in line with the wider Stockholm blue-chip index. ($1 = 6.8194 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Veronica Ek and Mia Shanley; Editing by Andrew Callus)