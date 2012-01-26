* Q4 op profit 1.5 bln SEK, matching analyst forecasts
* Sees improved organic volumes this year
* West European market sluggish as cost cuts bite
* Forecasts favourable profit growth
By Veronica Ek
STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 Swedish medical
technology group Getinge expects another year of
accelerating sales after a fourth-quarter profits boost from
strong emerging market demand that outweighed sluggish sales in
mature centres.
The operating theatre equipment maker posted a 27 percent
increase in quarterly pretax earnings to 1.5 billion Swedish
crowns ($219.96 million), matching a mean forecast in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
Emerging market demand has more than offset the impact of
public sector cost cutting in Europe and elsewhere, and "the
group anticipates that the organic invoicing volume will improve
further in 2012 compared with 2011," the company said.
Organic order intake in the quarter was up 4 percent, short
of the 7.1 percent in the previous quarter. They fell in both
North America and Western Europe, but grew 23 percent outside of
those regions.
"They were saved by great emerging market growth, especially
on orders," said Lars Hevreng, an analyst at SEB Enskilda.
Showing that the firm remains resilient as fears of
recession in the euro zone increase, Getinge met its sales
growth forecast, reporting a 4.2 percent increase in sales last
year adjusted for currency fluctuations and acquisitions.
Getinge, whose products range from surgical tables and
anaesthesia systems to heart-lung support equipment, repeated a
forecast for favourable profit growth.
"Guidance for 2012 was a bit vague... but that they speak of
higher growth in 2012 compared with 2011 isn't bad in these
times when many peers have profit warnings, said Richard Koch,
an analyst at Cheuvreux.
But analysts said profitability looked good while the
dividend was also higher than forecast.
Getinge raised its dividend to 3.75 crowns, from 3.25 last
year.
Getinge shares were up 1 percent, right in line with the
wider Stockholm blue-chip index.
($1 = 6.8194 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Veronica Ek and Mia Shanley; Editing by Andrew
Callus)