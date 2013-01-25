* Q4 earnings match Jan. 11 profit warning

* Sees weak western European demand (Adds detail, background, shares)

STOCKHOLM Jan 25 Swedish medical equipment group Getinge, which has been feeling the bite from public sector cutbacks in Europe, expects strong demand in emerging markets to drive growth this year.

The maker of surgical theatre equipment, such as heart-lung support and anaesthesia systems, posted fourth-quarter earnings in line with its warning on Jan. 11 that weaker demand in western Europe had hit invoicing and orders.

Getinge forecast favourable profit growth in 2013, excluding restructuring costs, despite a new medical device tax in the United States and the adverse effect of exchange rates.

"Demand in the markets outside North America and western Europe, which comprise an increasing share of group sales, is expected to continue to show strong growth in terms of medical-technical capital goods, such as disposables and services," it said.

Order intake fell 1 percent in the fourth quarter, for the first time in two years, as demand for medical-technical capital goods fell in heavily indebted western European economies, and Getinge predicted that demand in the region for such products would stay weak this year.

Operating profit before interest, amortisation and restructuring costs edged up 1 percent year on year, to 1.94 billion crowns ($299 million).

It unexpectedly raised its dividend for 2012, to 4.15 crowns from 3.75 crowns. The company's shares, which had dived on the profit warning, were up 1.7 percent at 1200 GMT. ($1 = 6.4966 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by David Goodman)