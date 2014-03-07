STOCKHOLM, March 7 Medical technology group Getinge said on Friday its first quarter earnings would be hit by an adverse mix of higher costs for consultants, lower invoicing, production problems and currency headwinds.

The Swedish company said in a statement its quarterly pretax profit was seen at about 160 million Swedish crowns ($24.98 million), down from 252 million in the year-ago period.

The estimated outcome was far below a mean forecast of 600 million crowns seen by analysts, according to Reuters data. ($1 = 6.4053 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)