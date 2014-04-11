STOCKHOLM, April 11 Swedish medical technology group Getinge said on Friday that one of its employees was under investigation by the Swedish authorities for suspected insider trading.

The company, which issued its third profit warning in a year in March, said the employee was a specialist working in developing and managing the IT systems used by its head office.

"The employee concerned has been suspended pending the internal investigation," Getinge said in a statement.

Getinge said it was cooperating with Sweden's Economic Crime Authority and had initiated its own internal investigation. It said that no other employees were suspected of crimes.

Getinge's most recent profit warning sent shares in the firm down nearly 20 percent. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Greg Mahlich)