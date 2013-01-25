STOCKHOLM Jan 25 Swedish medical technology group Getinge posted core fourth-quarter profits on Friday that were roughly unchanged from the year before and said the profit outlook for 2013 was favourable.

"Demand in the markets outside North America and Western Europe, which comprise an increasing share of group sales, is expected to continue to show strong growth in terms of medical-technical capital goods such as disposables and services," it said.

Operating profit before interest, amortisation and restructuring costs edged up 1 percent from a year earlier to 1.94 billion crowns ($298.6 million), compared with a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 1.93 billion.

Getinge on Jan. 11 warned of a 2012 profit short of expectations after falling demand in the last quarter in Europe hit invoicing and orders. It said full-year pretax profit was some 3.6 billion crowns before acquisition and restructuring costs of 170 million related to the U.S.-based Therapeutic Support Systems, which it bought last year. ($1 = 6.4966 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)