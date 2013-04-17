STOCKHOLM, April 17 Swedish medical technology
group Getinge posted on Wednesday a slightly larger
fall than expected in first-quarter profits but said the
earnings outlook for 2013 was favourable.
Operating profit before interest, amortisation and
restructuring costs fell to 792 million crowns ($124.2 million)
from a year-earlier 854 million, compared with a consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 818 million.
Getinge forecast favourable profit growth excluding
restructuring costs this year, with organic volume growth
unchanged from or somewhat better than 2012.
It also stood by expectations for strong demand growth in
emerging markets but weak demand in Europe.
($1 = 6.3756 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)