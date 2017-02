STOCKHOLM Oct 20 Swedish medical technology firm Getinge (GETIb.ST) posted basically flat third-quarter pretax profit on Thursday, a slightly worse result than expected, and stuck by its outlook for the year.

It repeated its guidance from January of organic invoicing growth of 3-5 percent this year, and forecast "favourable" pretax profit growth in 2011 and 2012.

Pretax profit stood at 690 million Swedish crowns ($105 million)in the quarter, against a year-earlier 685 million and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 725 million. ($1 = 6.596 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)