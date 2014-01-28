(Repeats to additional alert with no changes to text)
STOCKHOLM Jan 28 Swedish medical technology
firm Getinge posted a 6 percent rise in
fourth-quarter core profit on Tuesday, in line with forecasts,
and predicted sales growth in 2014 on a par with that of 2013.
Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and
restructuring costs rose to 2.06 billion Swedish crowns ($321
million) from a year-earlier 1.94 billion. The mean forecast in
a Reuters poll of analysts was for a rise to 2.10 billion.
Getinge said it believed Western European markets have
started to recover, but that regaining volumes would be a slow
process.
Link to full report: r.reuters.com/xem46v
($1 = 6.4312 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)