BRIEF-Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical signs drug licensing and cooperation agreement with Zysis Ltd
* Says co enters into drug licensing and cooperation agreement with UK-based pharma Zysis Ltd, on aripiprazole long-term drug product
(Repeats without changes to cover additional alerts)
STOCKHOLM, April 16 Swedish medical technology firm Getinge posted a 15.4 percent fall in first-quarter core profit on Wednesday, better than analyst had forecast, and saw restructuring costs for the year swelling to 960 million crowns.
Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring costs fell to 670 million Swedish crowns ($102 million) from a year-earlier 792 million. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 528 million.
The medical technology group issued its third profit warning in just over a year in March as it said it faced more than a year of heavy spending to boost its quality controls.
It said then that it expected consultants brought in to address the issues to cost about 125 million crowns per quarter for a period of six to seven quarters.
($1 = 6.5695 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)
* Says co enters into drug licensing and cooperation agreement with UK-based pharma Zysis Ltd, on aripiprazole long-term drug product
March 14Hangzhou TianMuShan Pharmaceutical Enterprise Co Ltd :
March 13 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co have agreed to acquire a majority stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, people familiar with the matter said.