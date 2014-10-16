Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
STOCKHOLM Oct 16 Swedish medical technology group Getinge posted a third-quarter core profit below analyst forecasts on Thursday and trimmed its sales growth forecast for the year.
Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring costs rose to 920 million crowns (128 million) from a year-earlier 907 million. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 1.02 billion.
Getinge said demand in emerging markets was improving less than expected while the recovery in North America and Western Europe was slow.
"Based on this, it is anticipated that the organic invoicing growth will fall somewhat short of the volume forecast stated in the six-month report," Getinge said in a statement.
Its previous forecast was for like-for-like sales to grow around 4 percent in 2014. (1 US dollar = 7.1726 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
WASHINGTON, March 15 Conservative U.S. Republican lawmakers said on Wednesday they were close to embracing their party's healthcare overhaul plan after the White House signaled openness to ending an expansion of the government health insurance program for the poor even sooner than proposed.
* Agilent Technologies board of directors elects Koh Boon Hwee as new chairman