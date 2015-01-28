BRIEF-internet infinity to raise 35.2 mln yen via private placement
* Says it plans to raise 35.2 million yen via private placement, with subscription date on March 28 and payment date on March 29
STOCKHOLM Jan 28 Swedish medical technology firm Getinge said on Wednesday it expected to reach a deal soon with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over quality management, costing it about 500 million Swedish crowns ($61 million) in 2015 as it posted fourth-quarter core profit below expectations.
Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring costs fell to 1.99 billion Swedish crowns ($243 million) from a year-earlier 2.06 billion. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 2.11 billion.
Getinge said it expected improving growth in 2015 after posting like-for-like sales growth of 0.6 percent in 2014.
($1 = 8.1771 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
