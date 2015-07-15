STOCKHOLM, July 15 Swedish medical technology group Getinge posted a second-quarter core profit below analyst forecasts on Wednesday and said it expected better growth in the rest of 2015.

Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring costs fell to 715 million Swedish crowns ($84.0 million) from a year-earlier 905 million. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 932 millon.

Getinge said it expected sales growth to improve during the second half of the year and that the potential to boost profitability in the medium term remained favorable. ($1 = 8.5121 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)