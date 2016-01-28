(Corrects to show like-for-like order intake increase to 1.2 pct, paragraph 3)

STOCKHOLM Jan 28 Swedish medical technology group Getinge posted fourth-quarter core profit and order intake below analyst expectations on Thursday and forecast sales growth in 2016.

Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring fell to 1.92 billion Swedish crowns ($233 million) from 1.99 billion in the year-ago quarter. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was 2.14 billion.

Order intake was 8.3 billion crowns, below expectations of 8.7 billion, and it posted a like-for-like increase of 1.2 percent over the year-ago number.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.5259 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)