STOCKHOLM Oct 18 Swedish medical technology firm Getinge said on Tuesday it planned to spin off and list its smallest division, renamed Patient and Post-Acute Care, as it reported a smaller profit than expected for the third quarter.
"Getinge has decided to focus on two business areas, Acute Care Therapies and Surgical Workflows," it said in a statement.
"The future listing of Patient & Post-Acute Care will increase the ability of both companies to realise their strategies and to best continue to enhance customer benefits and shareholder value," it said.
The Patient & Post-Acute Care unit, formerly called Extended Care, would be distributed to shareholders with a listing planned for no later than the first quarter of 2018, the company said.
Getinge said separately that operating profit before amortisation and extraordinary costs rose to 963 million crowns ($109.3 million) in the third quarter from a year-ago 828 million. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll was for a profit of 1.00 billion crowns.
The company lowered its full-year sales outlook to a forecast of moderately negative organic sales development, from previously expecting moderate growth, and said costs for an ongoing restructuring programme would be higher this year than previously guided.
($1 = 8.8120 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)
