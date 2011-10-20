* Q3 pretax profit 690 mln SEK vs consensus 725 mln

* Q3 organic order intake growth 7.1 pct

* Sees "favourable" pretax profit growth in 2011, 2012

* Repeats uncertainty over demand in some key markets

* Shares down 0.6 pct (Adds CEO, analysts, background, detail, shares)

By Anna Ringstrom and Sven Nordenstam

STOCKHOLM, Oct 20 - Swedish medical technology firm Getinge (GETIb.ST) said on Thursday organic order intake accelerated in the third quarter helped by robust emerging markets growth, adding it was on track to meet growth targets for the full year.

Johan Malmquist, Chief Executive at the operating theatre equipment maker told analysts that despite uncertainty over demand in some main markets, he still targeted the upper half of a 2011 organic sales growth forecast range of 3-5 percent.

That implies a substantial pick-up in sales growth excluding currency fluctuations and acquisitions in the fourth quarter, from the 2.9 percent in the third quarter and the 1.7 percent in the first nine months.

Organic order intake in the quarter was up 7.1 percent, against 3.3 percent in the previous, with growth in all business areas. In markets outside Western Europe and North America, intake grew 16 percent.

"The trend for orders received proceeded according to plan, with continued highly robust growth in markets outside North America and Western Europe," Getinge said.

"Orders received in North America were at a solid level, while the trend in Europe was positive, albeit more modest."

Getinge is sensitive to public austerity measures in Europe.

Analysts said that while profits in the quarter lagged expectations, the order picture improved more than expected, giving optimism for the coming quarters.

"Orders is the most important thing," RBS analyst Justin Morris said. "Getinge is probably the best positioned company in medical devices in Europe to benefit from emerging markets growth."

Getinge, whose products range from surgical tables and anaesthesia systems to heart-lung support equipment, repeated guidance from January for "favourable" pretax profit growth this year, and said it expected profit growth also in 2012.

Malmquist told the analyst conference call he expects organic sales growth to edge up further in 2012.

Europe as a whole will probably not get worse in 2012, he said, although the British and southern European markets will continue to shrink, while North American markets will probably continue to slowly improve.

Pretax profit fell in the quarter to 690 million crowns ($105 million) from a year-earlier 685 million, against a mean forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts for 725 million.

Getinge said product range changes at its biggest unit Medical Systems weighed on profits. Malmquist told the analyst conference the firm had however seen no new pressure on pricing.

Shares in Getinge were down 0.6 percent at 1208 GMT, slightly underperforming the wider Stockholm market which was lifted by a strong Ericsson (ERICb.ST) report. The share price has risen 13 percent so far this year.

Swedbank analyst Johan Unnerus said the report overall matched expectations. "Order activity is surprisingly good and they defended themselves well in emerging markets." (Editing by David Hulmes and Mike Nesbit)