* New CEO says to present fresh financial targets in Aug

* Q1 order intake +2.2 pct on like-for-like basis

* Q1 EBITA 717 mln SEK vs forecast 835 mln (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, April 20 Getinge's new top executive said on Monday he would focus on improving growth and efficiency and issue new financial targets as the Swedish medical technology group posted a core profit below analyst forecasts on Monday.

Getinge earlier this year reached an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after a year of uncertainty over what action the watchdog may take after finding fault with manufacturing quality controls in its biggest business area.

Getinge's CEO stepped down this year in the wake of the FDA troubles after 18 years at the helm. He was replaced by bed maker Hilding Anders' boss Alex Myers, a former Getinge executive, who took over less than a month ago.

Myers pointed to restructuring efforts already in place at the firm's three business areas and said there would also be a medium term improvement plan to boost profitability.

"My goal is to work intensively with this during my first 100 days in office and then present a clear plan that will include new financial targets for the group," he said in a statement, adding these would be presented at the firm's capital markets day on Aug. 31.

Standing by its outlook of improved like-for-like sales growth in 2015 over last year's 0.6 percent, Getinge reported earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring costs of 717 million crowns ($83 million) compared to a year-earlier 670 million.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 835 million.

Order intake was 7.2 billion crowns against a Reuters poll forecast of 7.0 billion, and rose by 2.2 percent on a like-for-like basis, a pace Myers called "satisfactory".

Getinge said it expected restructuring costs of 540 million crowns in 2015 and reiterated that the potential to boost profitability in the medium term was favourable. ($1 = 8.6671 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)