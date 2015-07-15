* Q2 core EBITA 715 mln SEK vs avg Reuters poll forecast 932 mln

* Q2 order intake 7.52 bln SEK vs poll forecast 7.67 bln

* Says expects sales growth to improve in H2 (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, July 15 Swedish medical technology group Getinge reaffirmed its outlook of better growth ahead as it posted second-quarter profits and order intake below analyst forecasts on Wednesday, saying Western European markets had weakened in the quarter.

Getinge's new chief, Alex Myers, previously head of bedmaker Hilding Anders and a former Getinge executive who took the helm four months ago, has promised to present a plan to improve growth and boost efficiency, including new financial targets, at an investor day in September.

The company earlier this year reached an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, ending a year of uncertainty over what actions the watchdog might take after finding fault with manufacturing quality controls.

Its previous chief stepped down in the wake of the FDA troubles after 18 years at the helm.

Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring costs fell to 715 million crowns ($84.0 million) from a year-earlier 905 million, weighed down by costs of 75 million crowns related to the FDA agreement. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 932 million.

Order intake was 7.52 billion crowns against a Reuters poll forecast of 7.67 billion, and declined by 0.7 percent on a like-for-like basis.

While it expected sales in Western Europe to remain weak, the company said it expected overall growth to improve during the second half of the year and that the potential to boost profitability in the medium term remained favourable. ($1 = 8.5121 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)