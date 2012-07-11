STOCKHOLM, July 11 Medical technology group Getinge posted a smaller second-quarter pretax profit than expected on Wednesday but forecast significant earnings growth improvement in the second half of the year after strong order intake in the quarter.

Pretax profit at the Swedish group grew to 716 million crowns ($102.6 million) from a year-earlier 654 million, compared with a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 743 million.

Organic order intake growth was 8.2 percent.

($1 = 6.9810 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)