BRIEF-Pfizer commences $5 billion accelerated share repurchase
* Pfizer inc - accelerated share repurchase assumed in Pfizer's 2017 financial guidance issued on January 31, 2017
STOCKHOLM, July 11 Medical technology group Getinge posted a smaller second-quarter pretax profit than expected on Wednesday but forecast significant earnings growth improvement in the second half of the year after strong order intake in the quarter.
Pretax profit at the Swedish group grew to 716 million crowns ($102.6 million) from a year-earlier 654 million, compared with a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 743 million.
Organic order intake growth was 8.2 percent.
($1 = 6.9810 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 Swedish drug maker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) said on Friday it was in talks with a private equity firm regarding a possible sale of its Partner Products business area.
LONDON, Feb 3 Late diagnosis of cancer leads to millions of people enduring needless suffering and premature death, and efforts to catch the disease earlier must be stepped up, the World Health Organization said on Friday.