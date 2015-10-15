BRIEF-Sarissa Capital Management issues statement in connection with Innoviva board
* Sarissa Capital Management Lp says issues statement in connection with its intent to nominate a minority slate to board of directors of innoviva inc
STOCKHOLM Oct 15 Swedish medical technology group Getinge posted third-quarter order intake above analyst forecasts on Thursday and repeated it expected better sales growth this year.
Order intake was 7.4 billion Swedish crowns ($909 million) above a mean forecast of 7.2 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts, and it posted a like-for-like increase of 5.2 percent over the year-ago number.
Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring costs fell to 828 million Swedish crowns from a year-earlier 920 million. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 886 millon.
Link to report: ($1 = 8.1443 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)
* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals highlights clinical data presentation at aacr 2017 annual meeting supporting potential of Bavituximab to enhance anti-tumor activity of immunotherapy