BRIEF-Harbin Gloria Pharma's shareholder uses 724 mln shares as collateral
* Says controlling shareholder has used 724.0 million shares in the company as collateral, representing 32.9 percent of total issued share capital
STOCKHOLM Jan 28 Getinge AB : * CEO says very high probability new margin target will be above 22 percent
* Says controlling shareholder has used 724.0 million shares in the company as collateral, representing 32.9 percent of total issued share capital
* Says it received goods manufacture practice(GMP) certificate from Hebei Food and Drug Administration on March 21
* Says its pharma unit gets China Food and Drug Administration's approval for clinic trials of Deoxypodophyllotoxin and Deoxypodophyllotoxin for Injection