STOCKHOLM, Sept 2 Swedish medical technology
group Getinge mapped out a new restructuring plan on
Wednesday aimed at boosting growth and efficiency, and set fresh
financial targets, sending shares higher.
The firm, which has seen its margins erode in recent years
on the back of slower growth, price pressure and quality
problems in the United States, said it expected the new measures
to lift its earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA) by 2.5-3.0 billion Swedish crowns ($296 million to $355
million) by 2019.
"The program will lead to a significantly higher degree of
customer focus and improved cost efficiency, while reigniting
the group's organic growth," Getinge chief executive Alex Myers
said in a statement.
Its shares rose 5.4 percent at 1049 GMT, compared with an
unchanged OMXS30 blue-chip index in Stockholm.
The company earlier this year reached an agreement with the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration, ending a year of uncertainty
over what actions the watch dog might take after finding fault
with manufacturing quality controls.
Getinge, whose products include equipment for surgery and
intensive care, also set new financial targets for the 2016-2019
period, aiming for an annual organic sales growth of 2-4 percent
and an annual EBITA improvement of more than 10 percent.
The company also affirmed its outlook for sales volume
growth to improve during the second half of this year, given at
its second-quarter earnings report in July.
($1 = 8.4545 Swedish crowns)
