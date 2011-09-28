BRUSSELS, Sept 28 British industrial group GKN
secured EU clearance on Wednesday for its acquisition of
German auto parts firm Getrag's driveline products business.
The companies unveiled the deal in July.
The European Commission said in a statement that the deal
would not significantly impede competition.
"The Commission examined in particular the horizontal
overlaps in the parties' activities in the area of
all-wheel-drive components and found that the proposed
transaction would result in only limited overlaps," the EU
executive said.
GKN makes auto components as well as airframes for
planemakers Airbus and Boeing .
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)