BRUSSELS, Sept 28 British industrial group GKN secured EU clearance on Wednesday for its acquisition of German auto parts firm Getrag's driveline products business.

The companies unveiled the deal in July.

The European Commission said in a statement that the deal would not significantly impede competition.

"The Commission examined in particular the horizontal overlaps in the parties' activities in the area of all-wheel-drive components and found that the proposed transaction would result in only limited overlaps," the EU executive said.

GKN makes auto components as well as airframes for planemakers Airbus and Boeing . (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)