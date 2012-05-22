Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK May 22 The owners of Getty Images Inc, the largest supplier of stock photos, video and other digital content, have retained bankers to examine a possible sale or public offering of the business, a person close to the matter said Tuesday.
Hellman & Friedman, the U.S. private equity fund which bought the business four years ago for $2.4 billion, is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co , the source said.
A sale or IPO of Getty could value the company at $4 billion, the source said.
Hellman & Friedman and JPMorgan declined to comment. Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment.
The news was reported earlier by the Financial Times. (Reporting By Nadia Damouni; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Brazilian car rental firm Movida Participações SA has lowered the bottom of the suggested price range for its initial public offering slated for Monday, in a sign investors have the upper hand in pricing new listings amid uncertainty over the government's reform agenda.
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: