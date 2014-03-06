Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
March 17 Wall Street bonuses this year may climb as much as 15 percent in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
March 6 China's GF Securities Co Ltd
* Says it and asset management unit post a combined net profit of 257.9 million yuan ($42.08 million)in Feb
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/fan47v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1282 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 17 Wall Street bonuses this year may climb as much as 15 percent in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - After shunning the short-end of the euro market in recent years, public sector issuers could finally be tempted back, lured by an improvement in funding costs and investor cravings for an alternative to expensive short German government paper.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there is a consensus among the global community that it was important to promote free trade.