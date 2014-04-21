Exxon eyes sale of Italian service stations -sources
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.
April 21 GF Securities Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 28.3 percent y/y at 2.81 billion yuan ($451.23 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ceq68v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2274 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Finance leaders of the world's top economies are still searching for a compromise on how to summarise their joint stance on global trade and open markets, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
RABAT, March 17 Morocco's Saham Assurance on Friday reported a 17.2 percent fall in 2016 net profit to 282 million dirhams ($28.2 million), the insurance company said in a statement. (Reporting by Samia Errazzouki; writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)