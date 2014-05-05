BRIEF-US Dedicated expands presence in U.S. with CoreSite
* US Dedicated has expanded its presence in U.S. with a deployment in CoreSite's New York data center campus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 GF Securities Co Ltd
* Says media reports on its plans to raise $1 billion in Hong Kong IPO are untrue
* Says it is still uncertain whether it will list in Hong Kong
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dyr98v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* US Dedicated has expanded its presence in U.S. with a deployment in CoreSite's New York data center campus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 21 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by strong revenue from its equities and fixed-income securities trading business.
* Says Juhi Singh ceases to be CFO Source text: http://bit.ly/2nG1Me8 Further company coverage: