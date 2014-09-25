Sept 25 GF Securities Co Ltd

* Says plans to boost capital of futures unit and asset mgt unit by 200 million yuan (32.60 million US dollar) and 800 million yuan respectively

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qxjJkc; bit.ly/1BaatbT

