BRIEF-Drunk Elephant Holdings LLC says raises $8.3 mln in equity financing
* Drunk Elephant Holdings LLC says has raised $8.3 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lXyiYH)
Sept 25 GF Securities Co Ltd
* Says plans to boost capital of futures unit and asset mgt unit by 200 million yuan (32.60 million US dollar) and 800 million yuan respectively
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qxjJkc; bit.ly/1BaatbT
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1355 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Poland's biggest insurer, state-run PZU SA is considering a bond issue worth up to 3 billion zlotys ($737.68 million), it said on Tuesday.
March 14 American International Group Inc's decision to remove Peter Hancock as its chief executive was to avoid a proxy battle with billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.