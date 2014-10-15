UPDATE 1-Investors pull most cash from U.S. junk bond funds since 2014

(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 16 Investors recoiled from debt issued by low-rated companies during the latest week, pulling the most cash since August 2014 from U.S.-based, high-yield bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday. The junk bond funds recorded $5.7 billion in withdrawals, Lipper said, while taxable-bond funds overall posted their first net cash outflows of the year, the research serv