Former Monte Paschi chairman Profumo to stand trial in usury case - document
MILAN, March 22 An Italian judge has ordered former chairman of Monte dei Paschi di Siena to face trial in a case of alleged usury, a court document said.
Dec 24 GF Securities Co Ltd
* Says to issue 16th tranche of commercial paper worth 3 billion yuan ($481.54 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/13CYKsm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2300 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MILAN, March 22 An Italian judge has ordered former chairman of Monte dei Paschi di Siena to face trial in a case of alleged usury, a court document said.
LONDON, March 22 (IFR) - Volkswagen could return to the European hybrid bond market in the second half of the year, the company's head of group treasury said on an investor call on Wednesday.
ZURICH, March 22 UBS will impose a charge on wealthy clients for cash they hold in euros, a reaction to the negative interest rate environment in the euro zone.