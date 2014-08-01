BRIEF-Lippo China updates on delisting of Auric Pacific Group Ltd from SGX-ST
* APGL and offeror jointly announced sgx-st had on 13th march confirmed that it has no objection to proposal to delist APGL from main board of sgx-st
Aug 1 GF Securities Co Ltd
* Says to issue 10th tranche of commercial paper worth 3 billion yuan ($485.95 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rPevTK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1735 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Intends to undertake a placement in respect of company's share purchase plan
BUENOS AIRES, March 13 Argentina moved to widen its investor base on Monday by offering to swap sovereign bonds issued in 2016 and 2017 with new paper with identical terms to be registered in the United States.