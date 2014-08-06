(Refiles to add bullet point and link)

Aug 6 GF Securities Co Ltd

* Says July net profit at 235.3 million yuan (38.18 million US dollar)

* Says Hong Kong unit signs syndicated loan worth HK$1.12 billion (144.52 million US dollar) with 10 banks

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nrEBYW; bit.ly/1seuevF

