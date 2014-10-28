BRIEF-Biomatics Capital closes $200 mln fund
* Biomatics Capital closes $200 million fund; investments focus on genomics and digital health Source text for Eikon:
Oct 28 GF Securities Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 44.7 percent y/y at 1.4 billion yuan(229.04 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oTSyGH
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1126 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Biomatics Capital closes $200 million fund; investments focus on genomics and digital health Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO, March 15 The Brazilian government is preparing a replacement for the benchmark interest rate that state development bank BNDES uses to peg long-term corporate loans, the latest step toward reducing costly subsidies, newspaper Valor Econômico said on Wednesday.
PRAGUE, March 15 The Czech central bank's receivables from abroad grew by 119 billion crowns, or 4.4 billion euros, between March 1 and March 10, the bank's balance sheet showed on Wednesday.